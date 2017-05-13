Suburban police officer and city workers rescue baby ducklings from storm sewer drain

BENSENVILLE, Illinois (Fox 32 News) - A suburban Chicago police officer came to the aid of a desperate mother this past week, just in time for Mother's Day.

On Thursday afternoon, office workers in Bensenville noticed a mother duck going crazy over a storm sewer cap in their office plaza parking lot along North Route 83. When they investigated, they realized that baby ducklings were stuck in the sewer.

The workers spent a couple hours trying to remove the storm sewer cap themselves before they gave up and called the city.

Bensenville Public Works employee Ted Wronkiewicz helped pry off the cap and Bensenville Police Officer Alison Valois volunteered to climb into the dark drain (barefoot) and scoop out the frightened ducklings.

All the birds were rescued safely and were returned to their mama, who hustled them along to a grassy area far from other storm drains.