62-year-old Chicago man reported missing from Lake View

SUN-TIMES MEDIA WIRE - Police are searching for a 62-year-old man who was reported missing Saturday from the North Side Lake View neighborhood.

Paul Warehall was last seen about 6:15 p.m. before he wandered away from his caregiver in the 3700 block of North Broadway, according to an alert from Chicago Police. He lives in the 1100 block of East 61st Street.

Warehall is described as a 5-foot-9, 190-pound white man with a fair complexion, blue eyes and gray hair, police said. He was last seen wearing a light sage green t-shirt, blue jeans and round-frame, brown-tinted glasses. He may also be wearing a black fleece jacket.

Warehall has Alzheimer’s disease and only knows his name, police said. He is friendly and will engage in conversation.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact Area North detectives at (312) 744-8266.