Woman shot while traveling on Chicago expressway

CHICAGO (Sun-Times Media Wire) A woman was shot early Sunday while traveling on the Kennedy Expressway on the North Side of Chicago.

The woman was shot once in the leg about 3:45 a.m. in the outbound lanes of I-90/94 near Fullerton when someone in a black BMW sedan began to fire into the passenger side of her vehicle, according to Illinois State Police.

She was taken to Illinois Masonic Medical Center with non-life threatening injuries, police said. Additional details, including her age, were not available.

All outbound lanes of the expressway were closed to traffic at Armitage for about three hours after the shooting, police said.