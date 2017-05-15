54-year-old man reported missing from West Ridge

- Police are searching for a man who went missing from the West Ridge neighborhood on the North Side.

Mohamed Mohsen, 54, was last seen about 10 a.m. Sunday in the area near Touhy and Seeley, according to a missing person alert from Chicago Police.

Mohsen is described as a 5-foot-6, 150-pound white man with black hair, brown eyes and medium complexion, police said. He suffers from schizophrenia and does not speak English.

Anyone with information should call the Area North Special Victims Unit at (312) 744-8266.