Sheriff's police continue search for missing teen in Des Plaines River

SUN-TIMES MEDIA WIRE - A massive search continues for a teenager who went missing Saturday after jumping into the Des Plaines River in unincorporated Cook County, officials said.

Cook County Sheriff Tom Dart announced Monday afternoon that the sheriff’s police have taken over the search.

Helicopters will continue to circle the area Monday night and sonar boats will be used Tuesday, Dart said.

Dart emphasized the search plan will vary day-to-day and will continue until 16-year-old Cameron Sanders is found.

Three teens jumped from a railroad bridge about 4:30 p.m. Saturday just southeast of First and North avenues near Melrose Park, according to Patrick Waldron, a spokesman for Canadian National Railway. Two of the teens surfaced, but the third went missing.

The bridge runs through Thatcher Woods, across the street from Dominican University.

Canadian National Railway police are working with the Melrose Park Fire Department, which is coordinating with multiple agencies in the recovery attempt, Waldron said.

Cook County Forest Preserves police, the first to respond to the call, were also helping in the search with Illinois State Police and the Chicago Fire Department, a forest preserves spokeswoman said.

The bridge the teens jumped from is known as Rainbow Bridge for its colorful appearance. It's a popular spot for teens to take selfies and to party.