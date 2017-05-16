Girl ‘extremely critical' after being pulled from Lake Michigan

- A girl who was pulled from the water of Lake Michigan Tuesday morning in the Rogers Park neighborhood on the North Side was hospitalized in “extremely critical” condition.

The girl, thought to be about 12 or 13, jumped in the water for a swim near the 7700 block of North Eastlake Terrace about 9:50 a.m., according to Chicago Police and Fire Media Affairs.

She was believed to be in the water for about 45 minutes before divers pulled her out and immediately began CPR, Fire Media Affairs Director Larry Langford said.

She was taken in “extremely critical” condition to Saint Francis Hospital in Evanston.

Though high temperatures were expected to reach the mid-80s in Chicago on Tuesday, the water temperature is only about 52 degrees, Langford said, cautioning potential swimmers against jumping in the lake.