Woman, two small children missing from Chatham

- Police are asking for the public’s help in locating a woman and her two small children who went missing last week from the South Side Chatham neighborhood.

Shemiese Burks, 24, and her kids, ages 1 and 3, were last seen May 10 in the 8700 block of South Cottage Grove, according to a missing person alert from Chicago Police. She is known to hang out in the 5700 block of South Indiana.

Burks is described as a 5-foot-5, 240-pound black woman with a medium complexion, black hair and brown eyes, police said.

Anyone with information should contact Area Central detectives at (312) 747-8380.