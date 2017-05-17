Pit bull mix found wandering around by herself in NW Indiana

HAMMOND - Trooper Corey Adam rescued a friendly pit bull mix Tuesday that was running in traffic on the ramp from Calumet Avenue to I-80 west bound.

Trooper Adam had to block traffic as he coaxed the dog to come up to him. The dog was friendly, but scared, and Adam was able to get the dog out of the roadway. Another Good Samaritan stopped and held the dog so Trooper Adam could reopen the ramp to traffic. The female was placed in the front seat of Adam’s police car.

The dog had no tags or identifying information on it and was turned over to the Hammond Animal Control. Please contact the Hammond Animal Control if you have any information on the owner of this animal: (219) 853-6507