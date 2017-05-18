Wheaton man dies after falling over Wrigley Field railing

- A west suburban man died a day after falling over a railing while leaving Wrigley Field after Tuesday night’s game, the Chicago Sun-Times is reporting.

About 11 p.m., Richard E. Garrity fell over a railing onto his head at the iconic ballpark at 1060 W. Addison St., according to Chicago Police and the Cook County medical examiner’s office.

The 42-year-old Wheaton resident was taken to Illinois Masonic Medical Center, where he died at 3:33 p.m. Wednesday, authorities said.

The plunge happened about 45 minutes after the end of the Chicago Cubs’ 9-5 victory over the Cincinnati Reds. It happened as he was on his way out of the park, according to a statement from the team.

“The thoughts and prayers of our entire organization are with his family during this difficult time,” the statement said.

An autopsy was scheduled for Thursday. Area North detectives were conducting a death investigation.