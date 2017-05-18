Police: Woman missing from Bronzeville for one month

- Police are asking for the public’s help in finding a missing woman, last seen a month ago in the Bronzeville neighborhood on the South Side.

Maria Gonzalez, 50, was last seen April 18 in the 3600 block of South Michigan, according to a missing person alert from Chicago Police.

She is described as a 5-foot, 160-pound Hispanic woman with brown eyes, brown hair and a light complexion, police said.

Anyone with information on Gonzalez’s whereabouts is asked to contact Area Central detectives at (312) 747-8380.