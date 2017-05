- A 17-year-old girl was reported missing Wednesday from the Galewood neighborhood on the Northwest Side.

Joseline Jimenez was last in contact with her family May 10, and was reported missing from the 2100 block of North Nagle Avenue, according to Chicago Police.

Jimenez is described as a 5-foot-1, 162-pound Hispanic girl with brown eyes and black hair, police said.

Anyone with information was asked to call Area North detectives at (312) 744-8266.