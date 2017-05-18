1 dead, 4 injured in hit-and-run crash near Willowbrook

- One person was killed and four others were injured in a hit-and-run crash late Wednesday in unincorporated southwest suburban Willowbrook.

A silver Nissan was southbound just before midnight on Route 83 when another vehicle pulled out from Mockingbird Lane and the two vehicles collided, according to a statement from the DuPage County sheriff’s office.

One person who was in the Nissan was dead at the scene, while four others were taken to Good Samaritan Hospital in Downers Grove, the sheriff’s office said. The deceased person’s identity was withheld pending notification of his or her family.

The other vehicle, possibly a red or maroon older-model Buick, drove away after the crash, the sheriff’s office said. Anyone who witnessed the crash or has any information is asked to call the sheriff’s office at (630) 407-2400.