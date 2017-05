Police: 2 killed when SUV slams into pole in Robbins Local Police: 2 killed when SUV slams into pole in Robbins Two people were killed when an SUV crashed into a pole late Thursday in south suburban Robbins, according to the Cook County sheriff’s office.

About 10 p.m., the Ford Explorer was speeding north on Kedzie when it went off the road near 139th Street and slammed into the pole, sheriff’s police said.

The driver and passenger were dead at the scene, police said. Their names have not been released.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.