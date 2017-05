SKOKIE, Ill. (Fox 32 News) - A dead man was found in the stairwell of a parking garage at an upscale mall on Saturday afternoon.

The body was found at Old Orchard Mall in Skokie, a wealthy suburb north of Chicago.

The stairwell is near the Bloomingdale's and Macy's.

Skokie Police and Illinois State Police put crime scene tape up around the exterior base of the stairwell.

This is a breaking story. Check back for updates.