Chicago woman, 78, brutally beaten in her own home; now, there is a $1,000 reward

CHICAGO (Fox 32 News) - Heartbreak for a family on Chicago’s north side after a grandmother of three was brutally beaten in a home invasion. Her daughters have learned the attack has left bleeding on her brain.



A day after the home invasion has been an emotional one at St. Francis Hospital where the victim is being treated.



"And so they're just monitoring her now. We don't know what's gonna happen to her. I don't know why they would've done this to our mother,” said Leslie Martinez, victim’s daughter.



Lisette Martinez’s mom, whose name she doesn’t want to say, was cleaning up her kitchen when a man let himself in through an unlocked back door Friday afternoon. The attack in the 41-hundred block of North Avers left the 78 year old woman in critical condition. Slowly, she’s been able to tell family the intruder grabbed her from behind, beat her, then stole her jewelry.



“And she kept saying he told me not to lookat him, he told me not to look at him, and then she closes her eyes like why should she go through this?” questioned Martinez.



The missing jewelry is a wedding ring, a high school class ring from Puerto Rico with a pink stone, a necklace with a crucifix on it and dangling earrings. Community activist Andrew Holmes dropped off flowers at the hospital Saturday, urging pawn shops to be on alert.



“Make sure your cameras are working if that person is coming in with any jewelry to try to sell any jewelry and turn that picture over to the police department because it's very disturbing,” said Holmes



The detestable act on this tiny woman, not even five feet tall, has startled people who live near this quiet block at Avers and Elston. They describe the Old Irving Park neighborhood as a friendly place.



"People on the street know each other and look out for each other, but there's no real safety safety anywhere, but I"m so heart sick about this,” said Betsy Petersen, neighbor.



The suspect wore a red or pink jacket with matching cap. He had a goatee and glasses. Chicago police continue to search for the suspect.

