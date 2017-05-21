Amber Alert issued for missing 1-year-old Indiana boy

- Officials issued an Amber Alert Sunday for a 1-year-old boy from Columbus, Ind., who police believe was abducted.

Solomon Rhoades was last seen in Hope, Ind. at 8:30 p.m. Saturday. Columbus police believe the boy was abducted by his noncustodial mother Andrea Rhoades. She is a 43-year-old white woman with blonde hair and blue eyes who is 5 feet, 11 inches tall, 201 pounds.

He is 2 feet 6 inches and 31 pounds, with blond hair and and blue eyes. Rhoades was last seen without any clothing, at about 8:30 p.m. Saturday in Hope, Indiana. The town is in Bartholomew County, between Cincinnati and Indianapolis.

They may be in a gray 2003 Chevrolet Blazer, with Indiana license plate XVK853.

If you have any information on Solomon Rhoades, contact the Columbus Police Department at 1-888-58AMBER (582-6237) or 911.