49-year-old man reported missing from Montclare

- Police are searching for a 49-year-old man who was reported missing from the Montclare neighborhood on the Northwest Side.

Thomas “Tom” Karamanoy was last seen Thursday around the 3000 block of North Newland Avenue, according to an alert from Chicago Police. Karamanoy has a history of mental illness and suicidal ideations.

He is described as a 5-foot-10, 180-pound white man with a light complexion, gray and brown hair and brown eyes, police said. He has tattoos of a cross on his left shoulder and a bird on his right shoulder.

Karamanoy may be wearing his work uniform, which includes blue pants and a yellow and black shirt with his name, Tom, on it, police said. His vehicle was found Saturday evening in the 2900 block of North Laramie Avenue, police said. He is known to frequent that area.

Anyone with information should call the Area North Special Victims Unit at (312) 744-8266.