Man reported missing from Near North Side

- Police are searching for a 48-year-old man who has been missing for more than a week from the Near North Side.

Anthony Brown, who lives in the 100 block of West Oak Street, was last seen on May 13, according to a missing person alert from Chicago Police.

Brown is described as a 6-foot-1, 220-pound black man with a bald head, brown eyes and dark complexion, police said.

Anyone with information about his whereabouts is asked to call 911 or Area Central detectives at (312) 747-8380.