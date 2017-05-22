22-year-old woman dies after being run over by vehicle in Aurora

- A 22-year-old woman died after she was run over by a vehicle early Monday in west suburban Aurora.

Officers responded to a report of body about 2:15 a.m. in the southbound lanes of Orchard Road between Galena Boulevard and Illinois Avenue, according to Aurora police.

Kayla R. Benavides was reportedly lying in the road when she was run over by a 2015 Subaru heading south on Orchard, police said. It is unknown if the Subaru was the first vehicle to run her over.

Investigators said before the crash, Benavides got out of a friend’s black Chevrolet Equinox, which was being driven on Orchard.

“The reason for her abrupt exit is still under investigation,” police said.

The driver of the Subaru, a 26-year-old Oswego resident, pulled over and remained at the scene, police said. The driver cooperated with investigators and was issued a citation for failure to reduce speed to avoid an accident.

Anyone who may have witnessed the crash, or Benavides’ activity earlier that night, is asked to call the Aurora Police traffic division at (630) 256-5330; or Crime Stoppers at (630) 892-1000.