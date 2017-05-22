Chicago woman suffering from depression missing from Austin

SUN-TIMES MEDIA WIRE - Police are asking for the public’s help finding a 30-year-old woman who went missing last week from the West Side Austin neighborhood.

Kendra Matthews, who suffers from severe depression, was last seen Wednesday in the 4900 block of West Adams Street, according to a missing person alert from Chicago Police.

Matthews is described as a 5-foot-5, 123-pound black woman with a medium complexion, brown eyes and brown hair, police said.

Anyone with information should contact Area North SVU at (312) 744-8266.