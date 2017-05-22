Man shot in unincorporated Downers Grove

Posted:May 22 2017 08:42PM CDT

Updated:May 22 2017 08:42PM CDT

SUN-TIMES MEDIA WIRE - A man was shot Monday afternoon near west suburban Downers Grove.

Around 2:45 p.m., the DuPage County sheriff’s office responded to a person shot in the 2300 block of Maple Avenue in unincorporated Downers Grove, according to a statement from the DuPage County sheriff’s office.

The victim was taken to Good Samaritan Hospital in Downers Grove where his condition was stabilized, police said.

The sheriff’s office is investigating, police said. No further details were immediately available.

Anyone with information should contact the sheriff’s office at (630) 407-2141.

