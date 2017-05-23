Metra offering free rides for kids all summer

CHICAGO (FOX 32 News) - Young people will be able to ride Metra for free this summer.

Metra announced it will waive fares for children 11 and younger who are accompanied by an adult starting Memorial Day weekend. Each paying adult may bring up to three children for free.

The promotion will last through Labor Day.

In addition, Metra will offer an early getaway service on Friday, May 26 for customers who want to get a jump on the holiday weekend. Metra is adding and shifting trains to most lines for the early afternoon.

No service will be available on the North Central Service, Heritage Corridor, and SouthWest Service lines on Sunday in observance of the Memorial Day holiday.

Early getaway service on Friday, May 26:



BNSF

Extra Service:

Train 9531 , departing Union Station at 12:20 p.m., will provide express service to Downers Grove Main Street and then make all stops to Aurora.

, departing Union Station at 12:20 p.m., will provide express service to Downers Grove Main Street and then make all stops to Aurora. Three trains will provide early express service to Naperville/Route 59: Train 9535 – departs Chicago 2:25 p.m. Train 9539 – departs Chicago 3:10 p.m. Train 9543 – departs Chicago 3:50 p.m. (will also go to Aurora)



Service Changes:

Train 1271 , the 5:32 p.m. departure, will not operate.

, the 5:32 p.m. departure, will not operate. Train 1241 , the 3:21 p.m. departure, will terminate at Downers Grove Main Street.

, the 3:21 p.m. departure, will terminate at Downers Grove Main Street. Inbound Train 1274 will depart from Downers Grove Main Street, not Aurora.

METRA ELECTRIC

Extra Service:

Train UPX1 will depart Millennium Station at 1:25 p.m. and will express to 57th Street, then express to Kensington and make all stops from Kensington to University Park.

will depart Millennium Station at 1:25 p.m. and will express to 57th Street, then express to Kensington and make all stops from Kensington to University Park. Train UPX3 will depart Millennium Station at 2:25 p.m. and will express to 57th Street, then express to Kensington and make all stops from Kensington to University Park.

will depart Millennium Station at 2:25 p.m. and will express to 57th Street, then express to Kensington and make all stops from Kensington to University Park. Train UPX5 will depart Millennium Station at 3:15 p.m. and express to 57th Street, then express to Kensington and make all stops from Kensington to Matteson.

Service Changes:

The following trains will not operate: 733 – the 4:50 p.m. departure 735 – the 5:05 p.m. departure 737 – the 5:20 p.m. departure

The following trains will make combined Kensington through Flossmoor stops: 753 – the 4:53 p.m. departure 755 – the 5:08 p.m. departure 757 – the 5:23 p.m. departure



MILWAUKEE DISTRICT NORTH

Extra Service:

Train NX01 will depart Union Station at 2:25 p.m., express to Glenview and then make all stops to Fox Lake.

Service Changes:

Train 2135, the 5:12 p.m. departure, will not operate.

MILWAUKEE DISTRICT WEST

Extra Service:

Train WX01 will depart Union Station at 3:25 p.m., express to Bensenville and then make all stops to Big Timber.

Service Changes:

Train 2237 , the 5:17 p.m. departure, will not operate.

, the 5:17 p.m. departure, will not operate. Train 2239, the 5:23 p.m. departure, will make all stops from Bensenville to Big Timber.

ROCK ISLAND

Extra Service:

Train MX01 will depart LaSalle Street Station at 3:40 p.m., express to Midlothian and then make all stops to Joliet.

Service Changes:

Train 415 , the 5:15 p.m. departure, will not operate.

, the 5:15 p.m. departure, will not operate. Train 715 will depart at 1:20 p.m. instead of 12:55 p.m.

SOUTHWEST SERVICE

Extra Service:

Train SX01 will depart Union Station at 3:40 p.m. and make all stops to Manhattan.

Service Changes:

Train 831, the 6:15 p.m. departure from Union Station, will not operate.

UNION PACIFIC NORTH

Extra Service:

Train KX01 will depart the Ogilvie Transportation Center at 2:29 p.m., express to Wilmette and then make all stops to Kenosha except Ravinia Park.

will depart the Ogilvie Transportation Center at 2:29 p.m., express to Wilmette and then make all stops to Kenosha except Ravinia Park. Train KX03 will depart Ogilvie at 3:15 p.m., express to Wilmette and then make all stops to Waukegan except Ravinia Park.

will depart Ogilvie at 3:15 p.m., express to Wilmette and then make all stops to Waukegan except Ravinia Park. Train KX05 will depart Ogilvie at 5 p.m., and then make all stops (except Evanston Main Street, Indian Hill, Hubbard Woods, Ravinia Park and Highwood) to Kenosha.

Service Changes:

Train 341 , the 5:03 p.m. departure from Ogilvie, will not operate.

, the 5:03 p.m. departure from Ogilvie, will not operate. Train 343 , the 5:08 p.m. departure from Ogilvie, will not operate.

, the 5:08 p.m. departure from Ogilvie, will not operate. Train 353, the 5:50 p.m. departure from Ogilvie, will not operate.

UNION PACIFIC NORTHWEST

Extra Service:

Train HX01 will depart Ogilvie at 1:24 p.m., express to Mt. Prospect and then make all stops to Crystal Lake.

will depart Ogilvie at 1:24 p.m., express to Mt. Prospect and then make all stops to Crystal Lake. Train HX03 will depart Ogilvie at 2:24 p.m., express to Mt. Prospect and then make all stops to Harvard.

will depart Ogilvie at 2:24 p.m., express to Mt. Prospect and then make all stops to Harvard. Train HX05 will depart Ogilvie at 3:10 p.m., stop at Clybourn, then express to Mt. Prospect and make all stops to Crystal Lake.

will depart Ogilvie at 3:10 p.m., stop at Clybourn, then express to Mt. Prospect and make all stops to Crystal Lake. Train HX07 will depart Ogilvie at 3:26 p.m. and then make all stops to Palatine.

Service Changes:

Train 623 , the 3:25 pm departure from Ogilvie, will not operate.

, the 3:25 pm departure from Ogilvie, will not operate. Train 635 , the 4:57 p.m. departure from Ogilvie, will not operate.

, the 4:57 p.m. departure from Ogilvie, will not operate. Train 639 , the 5:12 p.m. departure from Ogilvie, will not operate.

, the 5:12 p.m. departure from Ogilvie, will not operate. Train 641 , the 5:16 p.m. departure from Ogilvie, will not operate.

, the 5:16 p.m. departure from Ogilvie, will not operate. Train 651 , the 6:01 p.m. departure from Ogilvie, will not operate.

, the 6:01 p.m. departure from Ogilvie, will not operate. Train 650 , an inbound train that arrives at Ogilvie at 4:59 p.m., will not operate.

, an inbound train that arrives at Ogilvie at 4:59 p.m., will not operate. Train 637 , the 5:06 departure from Ogilvie, and Train 643, the 5:20 p.m. departure from Ogilvie will make an additional stop at Palatine.

, the 5:06 departure from Ogilvie, and Train 643, the 5:20 p.m. departure from Ogilvie will make an additional stop at Palatine. Train 645, the 5:23 p.m. departure from Ogilvie, will make additional stops at Gladstone Park and Norwood Park.

UNION PACIFIC WEST

Extra Service:

Train GX01 will depart Ogilvie at 2:34 p.m., express to Elmhurst and then make all stops to LaFox.

will depart Ogilvie at 2:34 p.m., express to Elmhurst and then make all stops to LaFox. Train GX03 will depart Ogilvie at 3:34 p.m., express to Elmhurst and then make all stops to LaFox.

Service Changes: