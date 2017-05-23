CPD officer, pedestrian struck by vehicle escaping South Side traffic stop

SUN-TIMES MEDIA WIRE - A person was in custody Tuesday evening for striking a police officer and a pedestrian when the vehicle they were driving took off from a traffic stop in the Greater Grand Crossing neighborhood on the South Side.

Just after 5 p.m., officers responded to a call of a person with a gun in the 100 block of East 75th Street, according to Chicago Police. When an officer attempted the traffic stop on the vehicle, the driver took off and struck the officer. The officer was taken to a local hospital where his condition was stabilized.

The vehicle drove east and a male got out in the 7600 block of South St. Lawrence with a handgun, police said. The vehicle, with another male inside, continued to drive and struck a pedestrian in the 6700 block of South King Drive.

The pedestrian suffered “minor injuries,” and was taken to University of Chicago Medical Center in good condition, police said.

The driver of the vehicle was taken into custody and charges were pending Tuesday evening.