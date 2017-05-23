After UK terror attack, security amped up in Rosemont for The Weeknd concert

DamarisArlene / Flickr

FOX 32 NEWS - There are obvious signs that the terror attack overseas has had an impact in the Chicago area. In Rosemont Tuesday night, a sharpshooter watches over the crowd as uniformed officers walk among them. The increased security is a comfort to concert-goers.

"I know my parents were pretty concerned about me coming here after that. My mom was definitely like, ugh, I don't know if you should go and I told her it's fine,” said Heidi Raddatz and Megan Hofmeister, fans of The Weeknd.

Fans of The Weeknd, which is performing at the Allstate Arena a day after the Manchester attack, are like those in England. They’re young – teens and early 20s, and tonight, promising to check in more frequently with their parents during and after the show.

"Well we saw the Manchester news and everything and it kind of got us worried , but we're really excited about seeing The Weekend and all the openers, so we're really excited,” said Sarah Ritten, The Weeknd fan.

Following the death of 22 people at an Ariana Grande concert, security experts say concert-goers themselves can take extra precautions when out in a crowd.

"Maybe leave you know five to ten minutes earlier. Don't stampede out with thousands of people in the same spot. IF there's an alternative exit, perhaps take that exit and don't use the one that everybody else is using,” said John Frycek, former police officer and security expert.

The concert got underway at 7:30pm in Rosemont to a sold-out crowd. Teens say it’s not fair they have to think about things like safety out here. They just want to be young and have fun.