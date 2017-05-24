Rapper 'ShowYouSuck': A rising star in Chicago

FOX 32 NEWS - With a stage name of "ShowYouSuck” – you know this is not a typical rapper.

He’s a rising star on Chicago’s music scene, but one who's taking his own, very unique route.

Chants of "you suck" are generally not what performers long to hear. But Clinton Sandifer is far from your typical rapper. He used to go by the stage name "Show.”

“I kind of realized that Show is a stupid name because you couldn't Google it, and Google wasn't a thing when I started rapping,” he said.

So Sandifer changed it to "ShowYouSuck."

“Rap is such a huge thing about bragging and ego...it checks me every time someone says my name to me...it keeps me in check,” he said.

For a man who sometimes carries a sidekick puppet, the name is just the start of his one-of-a-kind style.

Clinton Sandifer was raised in Bellwood, a western suburb. Not the tough streets of the inner city that birthed other rappers.

“You don't have the struggle of say like a Tupac...so you don't know how to come up in this... it's always been a very weird route,” Sandifer said.

His sound is pretty typical rap, but the subjects are novel.

He has songs about big gulps, flip phones, sit coms, and a lot about pizza.

“Yeah, yeah. I want lot of music based around the awesomeness, which is pizza,” he said.

So FOX 32 interviewed him at his favorite pizza joint: Dimo's.

“Why not put in people's brains that when they think of pizza, think of me. Cuz I want people to associate great things with me and my art,” Sandifer said.

His is not a story of overnight fame.

“My age I think is kind of the raddest thing about the equation of my career thus far,” he said.

Sandifer has plugged along, making a slow, steady ascent on Chicago’s music scene. So now at age 32, rap is finally a career.

“There's still millions of people who don't know who I am. That’s what's cool. I can make a living off this and I don't have to be the biggest rapper in the world,” he said.

But get ready to hear more of the name "ShowYouSuck".

“Man, 2017 for ShowYouSuck is going to be crazy,” he said.

He has many upcoming performances, collaborations, a new TV show, a burgeoning comedy act, and an album called "Vacation Forever."

“The biggest upper of all uppers ever. Yeah, vacation forever. That's the new motto,” he said.

And ShowYouSuck fans will get the album delivered with a pizza.

ShowYouSuck will perform at the Taste of Chicago on July 5th. He’s also busy planning a wedding. He’s engaged to another rising star we introduced you to earlier – "Lili K."