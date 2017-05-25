Boy, 16, reported missing from Morgan Park

- Police are searching for a 16-year-old boy who was reported missing Wednesday from the Morgan Park neighborhood on the Far South Side.

Myles Yancy, who is also known as “Prince Myles,” was last seen walking in the 10700 block of South Glenroy Avenue, according to an alert from Chicago Police.

Yancy is described as a 5-foot-9, 130-pound black male with a medium complexion, black hair and brown eyes, police said. He was last seen wearing a white and gray hooded sweatshirt, light blue jeans and black Nike gym shoes.

Anyone with information should call the Area South Special Victim’s Unit at (312) 747-8274.