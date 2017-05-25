Sources: Suspect in custody for murder of Hinsdale woman

FOX 32 NEWS - Sources tell FOX 32 News that a suspect is in custody for the murder of Hinsdale resident Andrea Urban. Charges are expected soon.

It's been three weeks since the discovery of the body of Urban inside her Hinsdale home. The 51-year-old was found by her 16-year-old son suffering from multiple blunt force trauma. And on Thursday, FOX 32 learned from neighbors that police have been back in the area since.

“Patrols in the area. It seems to me we're seeing more frequent patrols,” said neighbor Stewart Seaman.

Seaman has lived in the quiet community across from where Urban was murdered for years. He says they have not been back to update him on their investigation, but he does feel good about their chances of finding Urbans’ killer.

Urban found work as an actress whose commercial reel is found on her Facebook page. Documents obtained by FOX 32 show she was divorced in 2006. She lived at home with her 2 sons, and in 2015, court records from the DuPage County Sheriff's Office show she got an order of protection against a man she said threatened and abused them. The same records allege the man was physically abusive to her in the past.

“Of course (we want to see this murder solved). It’s unnerving when it happens in your neighborhood and even when it happens elsewhere,” said Rebecca Hellberg.

Hellberg has worked in Hinsdale for years.

“The initial reports were that it was an isolated incident and I think that for peace of mind, you choose to hope that's the case,” Hellberg said.