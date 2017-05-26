50-year-old mentally disabled woman reported missing from Albany Park

- Police are searching for a mentally disabled 50-year-old woman who was reported missing from the Albany Park neighborhood on the Northwest Side.

Gladys Delgado was last seen about 4:30 p.m. Thursday in the 3300 block of West Eastwood Avenue, according to an alert from Chicago Police, who said she has the mental capacity of an 8-year-old.

Delgado is described as a 5-foot-4, 180-pound Hispanic woman, last seen wearing a dress with black, white and gray flowers, a light gray sweater, charcoal gray jacket and gray shoes.

Anyone with information should call Area North SVU at (312) 744-8266.