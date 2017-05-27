3 children among 5 injured in Albany Park house fire

CHICAGO (Sun-Times Media Wire) - Five people, including three children, were injured early Saturday in an Albany Park neighborhood house fire on the Northwest Side.

About 12:20 a.m., fire crews put out the blaze in the 4300 block of North Monticello, according to the Chicago Fire Department.

Three children were taken to hospitals, with two in serious-to-critical condition and one in fair-to-serious condition, fire officials said. Both adults were hospitalized in fair-to-serious condition.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.