Missing woman, 40, last seen in Brighton Park

CHICAGO (Sun-Times Media Wire) - A 40-year-old woman was reported missing Friday night from the Brighton Park neighborhood on the Southwest Side.

Marisa Ferreira was last seen about noon Wednesday in the 4200 block of South Mozart, Chicago Police said in a missing person alert.

Ferreira was described as a 5-foot-5, 160-pound Hispanic woman with a light complexion, green eyes and brown hair, police said.

Anyone with information should call Area Central detectives at (312) 747-8380.