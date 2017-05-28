Teenage girl missing from West Side

CHICAGO (Sun-Times Media Wire) - A teenage girl was reported missing Sunday morning from the Fifth City neighborhood on the West Side.

Kimani McKinney, 15, was last seen 11:30 p.m. Saturday in the 3500 block of West Fifth Avenue, according to a missing person alert from Chicago Police.

She is described as a 5-foot-4, 125-pound black girl with brown eyes and black hair, police said. She has been depressed over the last few months.

Anyone with information is asked to call Area North detectives at (312) 744-8266.