2-year-old girl struck by car, critically injured in Englewood

- A 2-year-old girl was was struck by a car and critically injured Sunday evening in the South Side Englewood neighborhood.

About 8:55 p.m., a 19-year-old woman driving a Dodge Challenger south in the 6000 block of South Carpenter struck the girl when she ran into the street from between two parked cars, according to Chicago Police. The car then struck a parked vehicle before coming to a stop.

The 2-year-old was taken in critical condition to Comer Children’s Hospital, police said. No other injuries were reported.

The driver was cited for not having insurance or a driver’s license, police said.