FOX 32 NEWS - A massive fire has broken out at a southwest suburban landmark.

The fire at the Old Joliet Prison started a little after 8 p.m. on Monday. The fire is in an interior building.

The prison has not been in operation for more than a decade. Witnesses say they can see the smoke from miles away.

The prison is well known as a location for movies and TV shows including "The Blues Brothers" and "Prison Break.”