- A 25-year-old man has been reported missing from the South Side Back of the Yards neighborhood.

Longding Zhang was last seen May 19 in the 4500 block of South Hermitage, according to a missing person alert from Chicago Police.

Zhang was described as a 6-foot, 180-pound Asian man with brown eyes and black hair.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call Area Central detectives at (312) 747-8380.