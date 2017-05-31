6 injured in Lake Shore Drive crash on North Side

- Six people were injured in a two-vehicle crash late Tuesday on Lake Shore Drive on the North Side.

About 11:30 p.m., a car was traveling south in the far left lane of Lake Shore Drive and crossed all lanes in an attempt to exit at North Avenue, according to Chicago Police.

The car crashed into another vehicle, then struck a pole, police said. The second vehicle careened into a fence.

Two people that has been in the second vehicle was taken to Northwestern Memorial Hospital. The Chicago Fire Department said they were in serious-to-critical condition, but police said they were treated and released.

Four people were taken to Saint Joseph Hospital, where they were treated and released, police said.

The 17-year-old boy driving the car was issued a citation for failure to reduce speed to avoid an accident, police said.