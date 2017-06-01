Woman, 19, missing from Albany Park

- A 19-year-old woman was reported missing Wednesday night from the Albany Park neighborhood on the Northwest Side.

Carolyn Sera was seen on Tuesday, and was reported missing from the 5000 block of North Kildare, Chicago Police said in a missing person alert.

Sera has been diagnosed with bipolar disorder, and is not taking her medication, police said. She has threatened suicide in the past.

She was described as a 5-foot-4, 150-pound woman with brown eyes and blue-green hair, police said.

Anyone with information was asked to contact Area North detectives at (312) 744-8266.