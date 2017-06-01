Indiana Toll Road drivers seeing big rate increase

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (AP) - Many Indiana Toll Road drivers face paying much higher rates with the expiration of a state subsidy from the state's lease of the highway more than a decade ago.

The new rates taking effect Thursday will see cars, pickup trucks and motorcycles with electronic transponders being charged more than double previous levels. Motorists with E-ZPass transponders now will pay $10.52 to travel the Toll Road's full length, up from $4.65.

State officials established the discounted rate to ease toll increases for frequent Toll Road drivers after the $3.8 billion deal in 2006 leasing the northern Indiana highway to a private operator that keeps all toll revenue.

An annual rate increase allowed under the lease takes effect July 1, raising the Ohio-to-Illinois toll to $10.75.