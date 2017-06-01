Miami-bound flight returns to Chicago after bird strike
CHICAGO (AP) - A United Airlines flight from Chicago to Miami had to return to O'Hare International Airport after its engine caught fire when it apparently struck a bird.
United Airlines spokeswoman Erin Benson says Flight 1738 shut down one of its engines Thursday morning after reporting a bird strike. The Chicago Aviation Department says the plane departed about 7:45 a.m. and reported the engine issue after takeoff. Benson says the plane landed safely at O'Hare.
The airline switched planes and the flight departed Chicago again at 10:40 a.m.
Benson says the airline will reach out to customers "to compensate them for the inconvenience."