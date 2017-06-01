15-year-old girl missing from Chicago Lawn since April

- Police are seeking the public’s help in locating a 15-year-old girl missing since April from the Chicago Lawn neighborhood on the Southwest Side.

Imani Walker was last seen April 8 in the area of 63rd and Campbell, according to a missing person alert from Chicago Police. Her family is concerned for her well-being.

Walker is described as a 5-foot-2, 150-pound, black girl with black hair and brown eyes, police said.

Anyone with information should contact Area Central detectives at (312) 747-8380.