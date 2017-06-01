CFD paramedic dies after being found inside Mt. Greenwood blaze

SUN-TIMES MEDIA WIRE - A Chicago Fire Department paramedic was found Thursday in a home on fire in the Mount Greenwood neighborhood on the Far South Side.

The man was found in the basement of the home after fire crews responded to the blaze about 3:30 p.m. near 114th Street and St. Louis, according to Fire Media Affairs and Chicago Police.

He was taken to Christ Medical Center in critical condition, where he was pronounced dead, the fire department and Cook County medical examiner’s office said.

A fire department source confirmed the 20-year-old man was an off-duty paramedic and that he had suffered a traumatic injury unrelated to the fire.

Detectives were conducting a death investigation, and the Bomb and Arson unit was investigating the cause of the fire.