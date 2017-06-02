57-year-old Round Lake man wins $2 million lottery grand prize

SUN-TIMES MEDIA WIRE - A northwest suburban man won $2 million with a scratch-off lottery ticket.

George Gaulke, a 57-year-old Round Lake resident, has worked in the manufacturing industry for 35 years, according to a statement from the Illinois Lottery.

He won the grand prize in the “$2,000,000 Extravaganza!” scratch-off, the lottery said.

“This is unbelievable,” Gaulke said. “Winning this money gives us the opportunity to have peace of mind.”

Gaulke said he and his wife plan to pay off their debt and invest their new money.

A&N Liquors, 34780 Catherine Rd. in Ingleside, received a $20,000 bonus, or 1 percent of the prize amount, for selling the winning ticket.