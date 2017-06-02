Busy Chicago weekend, get out and enjoy!

FOX 32 NEWS - If you're someone who likes to get outside and enjoy the weather, if there was any weekend to make sure you're out, this is it.

The first warm weather weekend of the year has arrived in Chicago, and across the city people are finding ways of getting out and enjoying it.

At the annual Do Division Festival on the Northwest Side, that is exactly where people found themselves taking in a few cold brews. The festival is on Division Street and stretches 10 city blocks. it’s packed with merchants and food, and plenty of activities for kids. But bring lots of liquids to stay hydrated.

The weekend promises to be busy at Soldier Field as well. The music group U2 will be holding two concerts on Saturday and Sunday nights starting at 7 p.m. And with it, road closures will affect the roads around the field.

At the Amphitheatre in downtown's Millennium Park, the annual Gospel Festival is how families spent their day, some coming from long distances to do so.

And at an outdoor bar not far from where that concert was taking place, FOX 32 found people playing games of bags and enjoying a few drinks before the day ended.