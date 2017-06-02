Man, 51, reported missing from Lawndale

CHICAGO (Sun-Times Media Wire) - A 51-year-old man was reported missing Friday night from the Lawndale neighborhood on the Southwest Side.

Eddie Lewis was last seen about 3:45 p.m. Friday in the 3200 block of West 15th Place, according to a missing person alert from Chicago Police.

Lewis was described as a 5-foot-9, 147-pound black man with brown eyes, black hair and a dark complexion, police said.

Anyone with information was asked to call Area Central detectives at (312) 747-8380.