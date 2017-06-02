77-year-old man missing from Near West Side

CHICAGO (Sun-Times Media Wire) - Police are asking for the public’s help in locating a 77-year-old man who went missing from the Near West Side Friday.

Joe Chu III was last seen in the area of 820 S. Damen, according to a missing person alert from Chicago Police.

Chu is described as a 6-foot-3, 215-pound black and Asian man with a light brown complexion, brown eyes and dark hair, police said.

Anyone with information should contact Area Central detectives at (312) 747-8380.