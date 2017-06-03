State police warn residents of phone scammers impersonating cops

CHICAGO (Sun-Times Media Wire) - Illinois State Police are warning residents about a recent phone scam in which someone claiming to represent the department tries to solicit money from victims.

Victims have received calls from someone who falsely claims to be raising money for police officers who have died in the line of duty, according to a statement from state police. The person claims to be affiliated with ISP and asks for donations.

The number most often associated with the scam is (312) 789-5176, although phone scammers have the ability to change the number displayed on caller ID.

Police said that they will never solicit money on behalf of the department and warned residents to be wary of any calls asking for money, especially if the caller becomes pushy or threatening.

Anyone who believes they have been the victim of a scam is asked to call (800) 243-0618 and report it to the attorney general’s office.