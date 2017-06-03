85-year-old man missing from West Humboldt Park

CHICAGO (Sun-Times Media Wire) - Police are looking for an 85-year-old man with dementia who has been missing from the West Humboldt Park neighborhood on the West Side since Friday afternoon.

Stephen Delsol was last seen about 4:30 p.m. and has been reported missing from the 4300 block of West Crystal, according to a missing person alert from Chicago Police.

Delsol is described as a 5-foot-7, 185-pound black man with brown eyes and white hair on the sides of his head, police said. His right index finger is white from frostbite. He suffers from dementia and might be confused.

Anyone with information about his whereabouts is asked to call the Area North Special Victims Unit at (312) 744-8266.