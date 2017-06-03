Suburban Chicago man killed when he falls off party bus on to tollway

DEERFIELD, Illinois (Fox 32 News) - A suburban man died early Saturday morning after falling off of a moving party bus.



James Larsen, 27, of Libertyville, reportedly got up from his seat to adjust the radio when he fell out of the bus, through a door and onto the Tri-State Tollway near Deerfield.



He was struck and killed by another vehicle, which kept on going.



Investigators are now looking for that driver.



There were about 30 people on the party bus.