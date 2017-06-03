Man kills friend, passes out next to body until morning, police say

DES PLAINES, Illinois (Fox 32 News) - A Chicago man killed a friend, then passed out beside his body, police said.



The Chicago Tribune reports that Craig Grzesiakowski, 35, is charged with the murder of Jeffrey Ziolo.



Ziolo was murdered at his home in Des Plaines early Thursday morning.



Friends said that Ziolo and Grzesiakowski argued before others went to sleep.



On Thursday morning, the Tribune reported, he woke to find Ziolo dead and Grzesiakowski passed out next to him.

