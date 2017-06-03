Tight security at Soldier Field for U2 concert, other large Chicago events

CHICAGO (Fox 32 News) - There was tightened security Saturday night at Soldier Field as U2 kicked off the summer concert series.



With 50,000 people attending the show, the Office of Emergency Management and Communications had a close eye on the crowd.

"The City's public safety departments are actively monitoring the tragic situation in London. While there is no known threat or nexus to Chicago or the US at this time, we have increased our presence around tonight's U2 concert out of an abundance of caution," said OEMC spokesperson Melissa Stratton in a statement.

Despite added pressure these days because of terrorist attacks around the world, Chicagoans out enjoying the weather in crowded places this weekend didn’t seem concerned.



There was not a cloud in the sky as summertime weather finally arrived in Chicago



"It's just so nice outside you have to sit on the patio, bring the family dog, probably have a few drinks you know. Summertime in Chicago sort of thing," said Chris Reed.



Outdoor seating in Old Town allowed folks to take it all in at a leisurely pace. For the shopper, the place to be was the 70th annual 57th Street Art Festival. It brought return customers and newbies like L.J Gilbert who proudly showed off his new Batman magnet.



For Gilbert’s mom, the pleasant weather was the real superhero.



"Yes, it's beautiful outside. We just decided to come out and enjoy the weather. Come to Hyde Park, see what they have at the art fair and yea, so we're here,” said Jessica Travis.



Despite the crowds, no one seemed to be thinking twice about safety.



"No, Hyde Park is the most secure neighborhood in the south side. I feel very safe here,” said Tony Dozier.



From the art fest to the lakefront, what people were more concerned with was whether the warm weather is here to stay.



“I would say it is. Is it gonna stick this time? I hope so. It's a long wait. It's been a long wait,” said Any Bills.



If you’re coming out for the second night of the U2 concert on Sunday, you’re reminded to leave umbrellas, selfie sticks and large backpacks at home.

