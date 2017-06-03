Bodies of two women, baby found in burning home in Joliet

JOLIET, Ill. (AP) -- Firefighters in Joliet found the bodies of two women and an infant while searching a smoldering house after extinguishing a blaze.

Firefighters were called to the house at about 2 a.m. Saturday. When they arrived they found the house engulfed in flames. They were told by a person that he'd jumped from the second floor to escape but that there were more people inside.



Firefighters could not immediately enter the house because of the intensity of the fire. Joliet Fire Chief Greg Blaskey says when it was safe firefighters entered and found the two women and an infant on the second floor.



The cause of the fire remained under investigation by the Joliet Fire Department and the federal Bureau of Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives.



No other details were immediately available.